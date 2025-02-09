Outraged hunters voice frustrations against state's intrusive operation: 'They could have called people to let us know'

"They just went in, cut everything, and buried our stuff."

In late fall each year, the state of Pennsylvania opens its public lands to licensed deer hunters. Not only is this a source of food for many, but it also helps control the deer population and maintain balance in the environment. But the 2024-25 deer hunting season was disrupted by clear-cutting within mere weeks of the season's opening date, ExploreClarion.com reported.

What's happening?

State Game Lands Number 72 in Clarion County was subjected to a clear-cut logging operation in late 2024, during which valuable black birch timber was removed.

But the way the operation was conducted left less valuable trees and debris behind — many of those pieces hanging precariously from other trees, where they could fall at any time, which is why they're known as "widowmakers." Other logs and branches blocked paths through the woods.

Hunters protested, and some even had tree stands in the woods that were now inaccessible. Facing fines for leaving the equipment after the end of hunting season but danger if they tried to retrieve it from the mess left behind, the hunters were presented with a dilemma.

"They could have called people to let us know," said Scott Anthony, a local hunter, per Explore Clarion. "Instead, they just went in, cut everything, and buried our stuff."

Why is this use of public lands important?

There are ecological arguments in favor of controlled logging. Removing mature trees can open the tree canopy and let sunlight down to the forest floor, allowing younger trees and shorter bushes to grow. This provides food and cover for wildlife, which is good for the ecosystem and hunters alike.

However, an operation of this type should have happened in spring to allow time for the area to recover and the wildlife to adjust before winter. There should also have been cleanup efforts to keep the area safe and accessible.

According to Explore Clarion, this clear-cut was so poorly planned that some hunters questioned whether it was even authorized by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

What's being done about timbering on public land?

Bill Snyder, a local retired biologist and long-time hunter, contacted the Game Commission in Harrisburg to ask about the clear-cut and was shocked to find that the officials he talked with were unaware of the activity.

"The guy I spoke to said, 'I don't know anything about it,'" Snyder said, per Explore Clarion.

Hopefully, more awareness and communication between officials and the public will result in better future planning.

