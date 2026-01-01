  • Home Home

Homeowner vents frustrations over concerning trend on neighborhood streets: 'It's discouraging'

"I guess they don't want to be caught."

by Beth Newhart
One Redditor shared their frustration about a neighbor who repeatedly litters in their neighborhood.

Photo Credit: iStock

Unfortunately, you can't pick your neighbors, and sometimes you get unlucky with people who act irresponsibly and disrespect the environment. 

In the "r/neighborsfromhell" subreddit, a Reddit user vented about someone in their community who frequently litters in the same area. They said they take walks with their dog and pick up the trash left behind, which is usually alcohol-related. 

"90% of the trash we pick up is from the same person. Vodka bottles, plastic 'mixer' jugs and cans of cheap beer. Someone is throwing their empty liquor containers out of their car window as they drive home — always in the same wooded sections," they said in the post. 

"I guess they don't want to be caught with the evidence of their drinking before they pull in their own driveway. It's discouraging to pick up trash in my own neighborhood knowing it is always the same person's litter."

Neighbors are a part of life, and most of us have them nearby. It's great to build a rapport and make friends with your neighbors, but you may not get along with everyone. 

When people intentionally and repeatedly litter or don't take care of their property, it can affect the whole neighborhood. This can be damaging to the environment and hinder progress toward a cleaner future with climate-friendly home solutions. 

Commenters shared the original poster's frustration and suggested trying to identify the culprit.

"Congratulations to you already for what you are doing. Now if you're sure it's the same person, put all the waste in a bag and leave it in front of their door!" one user said

"Set up a trail cam and figure out who it is. Politely return their trash," another user commented.

"Heavy drinkers will go to great lengths to hide evidence of their imbibing. Can't get caught with them in the house," one commenter said. "Some drinkers drive to nearby neighborhoods and put their empties in other strangers' trash cans. Too many just throw the bottles and cans out of the car window in the neighborhood, as OP well knows."

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x