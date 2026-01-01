Homeowner vents frustrations over concerning trend on neighborhood streets: 'It's discouraging'

Unfortunately, you can't pick your neighbors, and sometimes you get unlucky with people who act irresponsibly and disrespect the environment.

In the "r/neighborsfromhell" subreddit, a Reddit user vented about someone in their community who frequently litters in the same area. They said they take walks with their dog and pick up the trash left behind, which is usually alcohol-related.

"90% of the trash we pick up is from the same person. Vodka bottles, plastic 'mixer' jugs and cans of cheap beer. Someone is throwing their empty liquor containers out of their car window as they drive home — always in the same wooded sections," they said in the post.

"I guess they don't want to be caught with the evidence of their drinking before they pull in their own driveway. It's discouraging to pick up trash in my own neighborhood knowing it is always the same person's litter."

Neighbors are a part of life, and most of us have them nearby. It's great to build a rapport and make friends with your neighbors, but you may not get along with everyone.

When people intentionally and repeatedly litter or don't take care of their property, it can affect the whole neighborhood. This can be damaging to the environment and hinder progress toward a cleaner future with climate-friendly home solutions.

Commenters shared the original poster's frustration and suggested trying to identify the culprit.

"Congratulations to you already for what you are doing. Now if you're sure it's the same person, put all the waste in a bag and leave it in front of their door!" one user said.

"Set up a trail cam and figure out who it is. Politely return their trash," another user commented.

"Heavy drinkers will go to great lengths to hide evidence of their imbibing. Can't get caught with them in the house," one commenter said. "Some drinkers drive to nearby neighborhoods and put their empties in other strangers' trash cans. Too many just throw the bottles and cans out of the car window in the neighborhood, as OP well knows."

