Homeowner outraged after discovering neighbor's destructive act: 'That would've ruined me for the longest time'

"How can people do this?"

A video showing a homeowner's carefully tended native plant garden being destroyed is making waves online, catching thousands of views and sparking conversations around the ups and downs of creating eco-friendly spaces at home.

Shared on Reddit in the subreddit r/NoLawns, the clip resonated with anyone who's ever put time, love, and energy into making their property more sustainable.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The original video, by wildlife-garden advocate Joel Ashton, shows the aftermath of what appears to be herbicide damage to his garden.

The Reddit user reposted the video with a warning: "Just a warning to beware of your neighbors." The post highlights a real challenge many homeowners face: how to nurture native plants and pollinator-friendly spaces when outside forces can unexpectedly undo all that care.

In the video, Ashton walks viewers through the damage, showing thriving plants and vines reduced to shriveled stems and brown leaves. The clip captures more than just physical loss; it's a reminder of the pride and connection people feel toward gardens that support wildlife.





This situation also shows how neighbors can, unintentionally or intentionally, create obstacles for homeowners trying to make climate-friendly choices. Even small eco-projects can be vulnerable to herbicides, lawn treatments, or conflicting garden practices.

To protect their work, homeowners can communicate openly with neighbors about their gardens, add barriers or fencing where possible, document damage if it occurs, and tap into community networks for advice and support.

While it's easy to feel frustration watching the video, it's also a gentle nudge to think about community and shared responsibility.

Supporting wildlife gardens and pollinator-friendly spaces benefits everyone, and by taking small, thoughtful steps, homeowners can keep making a positive impact while inspiring others to care for both their neighborhood and the planet.

Viewers sympathized deeply with the video, with one saying, "That would've ruined me for the longest time," and another saying, "I would go absolutely ballistic. How can people do this. I get sad when a single plant dies."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.