Homeowner stunned after discovering neighbor's thoughtless act: 'It looks horrible now'

Sometimes neighbors can be one of the biggest sources of a homeowner's frustration — and for one Reddit user in North Carolina, it's their neighbor who topped their tree, thinking it was dead.

In a post on r/treelaw, the homeowner explained that the tree, which sat on the shared property line, was healthy according to an arborist. Despite that, the neighbor hired a crew to top it.

Tree topping is widely considered a harmful practice. Unlike pruning, which removes specific branches to keep trees healthy, topping involves cutting off a tree's entire top part. That removes stems and leaves essential for photosynthesis, limiting the tree's ability to produce food and potentially starving it.

PennState Extension also noted that the practice makes trees vulnerable to rotting organisms that cause decay. This can cause limbs or the entire tree to fall during storms, damaging property or injuring people.

Unfortunately, the OP's case isn't unique. For instance, one homeowner's neighbor planted invasive species that affected their yard, while another had to deal with a neighbor's carelessness (and spilled oil).

Neighbors can sometimes prevent homeowners from making eco-friendly home upgrades.

If you're dealing with problematic neighbors, one recourse recommended by other Redditors is to lawyer up.

Knowing your community rules or lease agreements can also help you know your rights and better handle disputes. When you need to escalate the matter, contact property management. Also consider engaging with your community and building trust to encourage collective action.

"I should clarify that I believe most of the trees root system is on our property. And they think it's ours. But they still went ahead and topped it," the OP explained. "It looks horrible now, and was so obviously not dead … in the end that is what I'm p***** about the most."

The post sparked plenty of discussion.

One Redditor wondered, "But why would you even top a dead tree? If it's dead, you remove it. If it's alive, you don't top it, as it can kill the tree."

"A good neighbor wouldn't have topped the tree without your permission," another wrote.

