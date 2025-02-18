Homeowner grapples with nightmare situation as neighbor's negligence threatens disaster: 'Will only get worse the longer they ignore it'

The poster explained that the neighbor refused "to deal with it."

A frustrated homeowner asked Reddit for advice on dealing with a neighbor's invasive tree of heaven.

Unfortunately, one person's poor property maintenance can hurt their neighbors. An upset Redditor asked for suggestions and solutions for handling the invasive species. The poster explained that the neighbor refused "to deal with it."

So OP is left to try to save their yard from the tree of heaven. In a comment, they lamented that it "will only get worse the longer they ignore it."

According to The Nature Conservancy, the tree's angelic name is deceptive. It's a "devilishly" invasive species that causes ample damage. The deciduous tree hails from China but is a problem in North America. It takes root easily, grows rapidly, and is not prone to diseases or insect infestations. This makes it a monster of a plant. Root systems can damage pavement, buildings, and sewers.

OP expressed fear for their home. They considered establishing "a root barrier … if that is something that could protect my house foundation."

Invasive species also harm local ecosystems by outcompeting native species for resources. Pollinators rely on native plants, and humans rely on pollinators. Without them, the agriculture industry, human food supply, and many landscapes would collapse.

Biodiversity is the key to a thriving ecosystem. Native plants and pollinators are essential for biodiversity and support one another. A tree of heaven threatens this delicate balance. The Nature Conservancy reports that 42% of threatened and endangered species suffer because of invasive species.

Commenters tried to help. One person suggested, "You could replace soil with gravel at your property line down to whatever depth the root spreads at." But OP pointed out that a tree of heaven can crack sidewalks, so gravel won't stop it.

Another said they could use "sumac as a barrier to stop [the] tree of heaven from advancing." But OP said the tree blocks so much light that growing anything would be impossible.

One commenter asked, "Are you willing to go to the expense of eradicating their TOHs yourself?" OP emphatically said yes, but their neighbor refused.

A year later, OP returned to the post with an update. They said they poison TOHs appearing on their property weekly. OP hopes their stubborn neighbor moves out and the new residents remove the tree. This is a prime example of the harm invasive species cause, which is why native plants are always ideal.

