Homeowner outraged after neighbor's deliberate actions leave their property waterlogged: 'It keeps getting worse'

Many things can strain neighborly relationships, but what do you do when your neighbor's actions damage your property?

That's what one Redditor wanted advice on when they posted to the r/BadNeighbors subreddit after their neighbor's sump pump destroyed part of their yard.

The homeowner explained that their neighbor had moved their sump pump to their fence line the previous year and that it had caused considerable damage. They didn't notice the damage until the spring, when the lawn area became so waterlogged that it was impossible to mow.

The homeowner said that it seemed like their neighbor had placed the pump there deliberately to ensure the water flowed into their yard, where it had eroded the soil and left a gap under the fence big enough for their dog to escape through. The homeowner added that their husband had put rock down to minimize the erosion but said that "it keeps getting worse."

Many people experience difficulties with their neighbors or homeowners associations, especially when they want to make climate-friendly upgrades to their homes such as installing solar panels or rewilding their yards to support pollinators. Creating a rain garden using native plants can also help manage water run-off.

Building and maintaining a good relationship with your neighbors can help you solve issues without the need for outside assistance.

Some commenters suggested that the homeowner try talking to their neighbor about the situation before involving anyone else. Others urged the homeowner to contact the local authorities because what their neighbor was doing was likely illegal.

"Should be plenty you can do about it. In my area, you can't have any water run off into a neighbouring property," wrote one commenter.

Another added, "Call the home inspector / code enforcement officer for your town to come take a look."

