Homeowner alarmed after noticing dangerous issues caused by neighbor's recent project: 'There's no way this is legal, right?'

Disputes with neighbors are, unfortunately, common, but what do you do when a neighbor's actions endanger other people?

That's the advice one Redditor asked for after sharing their concerns about a neighbor's home improvement project.

The original poster explained that the neighbors had built a new back alley driveway. The driveway linked the house, which was at the top of the hill, with a road at the bottom, joining the road at the corner of a sharp turn.

They raised a number of concerns with the new driveway, including that the gravel from the driveway was spilling into the street, it blocks water flow, and that numerous cars were swerving to avoid colliding with other vehicles. They also shared that another neighbor's mailbox had been knocked down because of the location of the driveway opening.

"There's no way this is legal right? Is there anyone I can notify? I am worried about a car overcorrecting into my house," the OP wrote.

Several commenters urged the OP to contact the local authorities. "Call code enforcement and/or contact your city council person," one commenter advised.

Another said, "I think the best place to start may be [Tennessee Department of Transportation.] Speak to someone and explain the situation; that it's becoming a hazard to the main road and ask what if anything can be done and who needs to be contacted."

Neighbors across the country have been reported for causing problems, especially those looking to make money-saving, climate-friendly upgrades to their homes. Homeowners who rewild their yards with native plants or install solar panels are often the target of HOA action.

Maintaining a friendly relationship with neighbors and your HOA can make it easier to talk about issues that arise and find amicable solutions. However, sometimes, such as in this case, you may need to seek further help. Neighbors who make wide-impacting decisions need to make sure that they adhere to all local rules and regulations to keep people safe and prevent damage to property. Contacting local authorities can help ensure they are aware of their actions and that any concerns are recorded.

