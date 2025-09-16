Homeowner shocked after catching neighbor's outrageous act on security camera: 'I would report to the city'

The r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit is the place to go for stories that are more than mildly infuriating. Case in point, a Redditor recently posted a surveillance video of their neighbor's dog making a deposit in the OP's front yard.

A one-time incident? Hardly. According to the post, this has been going on for quite some time, with four pit bull terriers releasing the kraken in rotating shifts.

"I would report to the city," one reply suggested.

There's no indication of the state, county, or city where this unfortunate neighborly feud is taking place, so it's difficult to ascertain what laws, if any, would be applicable.

However, dealing with hostility or impolite indifference from neighbors is akin to walking a tightrope over a vat of boiling acid.

It can go very wrong, very quickly. It's always best to resolve these conflicts in a calm, reasonable manner, seeking advantages through HOAs, local laws and ordinances, or animal control.

The OP attempted to resolve the dispute through communication: "Didn't yell... Just asked. Miss Thing lost her ever-loving mind while standing in my yard. Cursed me out, saying she didn't allow this, and I was rude. I asked her to leave my property."

Most towns and cities have leash laws, while landlords often have rules against owning certain dog breeds. In other words, there's no lack of options here.

This is not an uncommon topic on social media platforms, including some situations much worse than this.

Cutting down a neighbor's trees, constant trespassing, spraying chemical pesticides or herbicides near a neighbor's grill, and tearing up a burgeoning native plant lawn are just a few of the more egregious examples.

Several Redditors offered advice that could go either way in terms of escalation.

"Build a fence. It's an open area. Remove the ability to access it," was a top response and reasonable, though affordability could be an issue.

Another response amplified taking the legal route step-by-step: "You should attempt to contact their landlord. Most of the time, rentals have limits on the number of animals, and it's usually 2. Also, they will probably have breed restrictions."

