Homeowner left fuming after neighbor destroys property on two separate occasions: 'This is unhinged'

Unfortunately, some neighbors don't understand boundaries. A recent Reddit post showed that with an issue involving a neighbor who trespassed onto the original poster's property and destroyed their garden.

"He also cut and ripped out two of my very large ferns at the base, and my silly little parsley plant," wrote the OP.

After the neighbor ripped those plants out, they left gaping holes in what was once a beautiful green space. Now the OP is beside themselves with how to fix their destroyed garden and handle their neighbor.

Redditors reassured the OP and tried to offer potential solutions for navigating the difficult neighbor.

"You're under-reacting if you ask me," one commenter wrote.

"He has no right to be rooting around in your garden. This is unhinged!" commented one respondent.

"You have him on your camera destroying your property," another Redditor advised. "You call the police."

Ripping out the garden plants and interfering with the OP's yard are clear examples of property line violations. Unfortunately, frustrating incidents like this are not uncommon. Across the U.S., neighbors have been caught trespassing onto property, cutting down trees without permission, and destroying native-plant gardens.

While these types of incidents can be especially frustrating, it's always good to remain calm when having a conversation with your neighbor. Perhaps, in this case, the neighbor thought they were helping and ripping out weeds.

However, if a simple conversation does not resolve the issue, there is always the choice of third-party mediation with an HOA or even a lawyer. Contacting a lawyer doesn't automatically mean having to go to court, but they can send a letter to initiate a formal mediation to be taken seriously. If the neighbor's actions have caused serious damage to the property, they could be liable to pay for repair with proof from the wronged party.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







