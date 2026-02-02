Gardener stunned by neighbor's destructive act: 'I really am heartbroken'

"Please don't put anything else on our property."

An award-winning gardener took to the internet to express frustration over their neighbor's ignorant behavior, seeking advice on how to handle the matter.

On a subreddit dedicated to terrible neighbors, the post explained the situation in great detail. The decade-long homeowner described themselves as a dedicated and proud gardener who turned an overgrown lot into an oasis. With the goal to get rid of their lawn, they left alone the strip of grass between their house and the neighbor's so they didn't "encroach on their space." The OP said 2 feet of the 9-10-foot space belonged to the neighbors.

Recently, the neighbors spread a "thick, smelly compost and grass seed" over the entire area, killing all the grass. "It smelled so bad that I got multiple text messages from two other neighbors asking if something had died," the OP wrote.

The neighbors had peacefully coexisted for almost three years. The poster approached the neighbor, who apologized but wanted to "collaborate on the space," suggesting changes in the OP's landscaping design along the side of their house and apparently not understanding that only 2 feet of the shared space was theirs.

To add insult to injury, the neighbor later informed the OP that they would like to spray the lawn, to which the OP said, "Please don't put anything else on our property."

"Every inch of it is precious to me and I know it well. I've been careful not to impede on my neighbor's yard with my garden but he can't seem to do the same," the OP added. "... I really am heartbroken that he's undone the project I've spent countless hours on."

The consensus in the comments was to get a land survey and build a fence. Many empathized with the plight.

Neighbor conflicts are a definite downside to home ownership. When it comes to eco-friendly habits and solutions, they aren't always the most supportive or understanding and often become a barrier to the cause. From mowed-down watermelon plants, flower meadows, and onion crops to intentional chemical sprays and unauthorized tree removal, neighbors can make life extra challenging.

A conversation is always a good place to start before tensions escalate. Exchanging perspectives can provide the clarity and education needed to move forward amicably.

For those in neighborhoods run by homeowners associations, there are ways to drive planet-friendly, money-saving changes with the proper steps. Check out TCD's HOA Guide for ways to get started.

