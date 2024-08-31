Gardener distressed after trespassing neighbor mows down beloved garden plants: 'I'm so angry and hurt'

Someone who was gardening as a form of self-care was devastated to learn their neighbor had mowed down two beloved watermelon plants.

The person posted the story in the r/neighborsfromhell forum on Reddit, saying the act was malicious.

"It wasn't even close to his yard," they wrote. "I'd been so proud of those watermelons. It was helping my depression, it was getting me outside more. I came out this morning to see a stripe mowed into our yard, right over my two little watermelon vines. … I'm so angry and hurt and I don't know what to do."

Almost all the comments included sound advice, including that this hot summer still left plenty of time for growing. Others suggested calling the police to document the destruction, even if there was likely little to be done by law enforcement or the courts.

And many Redditors pointed out that the poster may have had it wrong and it was worth calmly approaching the neighbor to ask what happened. The gardener could then better gauge what action to take based on the neighbor's response.

Bad neighbors can be nothing short of life-altering. They can consume your thoughts, demand your attention, and make you feel anxious, uneasy, and unsafe in your own home. If you're growing plants or food, the damage they do can be dangerous.

Gardening has proved to be beneficial to mental and physical health, reducing stress, boosting self-esteem, and lowering depression, as well as providing a forum for activity. Community gardeners also eat healthier and lessen their risk factors for cancer and chronic disease.

If you're not up for planting produce, try switching to a natural lawn or rewilding your green space. The health benefits are great, and you can save money and time, too.

The poster added that they felt "silly" for mourning plants but couldn't stop crying.

"It's not silly to be sad," one user said. "Someone murdered your plants."

Someone else wrote: "It's not silly to mourn a plant! When the power company had their tree trimming crew come through my neighborhood a few years ago, they completely butchered the beautiful oak tree in my yard. I cried every day for weeks when I'd get home from work and see what they'd done to it."

