Homeowner seeks advice after controlling neighbor makes unbelievable complaints about HVAC system: 'I'm quite sick and tired of his [claims]'

"Some neighbors are just a pain in the butt."

An exasperated homeowner in Boston reached out to Reddit for advice after enduring outlandish claims from their neighbor. According to the OP, their neighbor has been complaining about their heat pump, which they say is too loud.

Since the OP's heat pump is set up on the roof, the neighbor is trying to force the OP to move it to the deck. However, the deck is small and has limited space.

The OP explained that they live in a condo in Boston's South End, which they purchased back in April 2020.

"I contacted my hvac contractor, apparently the same neighbor complained that to the previous owner and with even ridiculous claims about the unit being too big/heavy for the roof," wrote the OP. "I'm quite sick and tired of his bs."





Redditors in the r/Boston forum empathized with the OP and suggested ways to handle the neighbor.

"Def look up all the condo docs and consult the condo board and a lawyer, but some neighbors are just a pain in the butt to anyone who infringes on 'their' roof and parks in 'their' parking space and breathe 'their' air,'" responded one user.

Contrary to the OP's neighbor, heat pumps are designed to be quiet, and on average, have the same noise level as conventional AC units, according to GreenSavers. However, some advanced models of heat pumps are even quieter than typical HVAC systems thanks to sound-reducing technology.

