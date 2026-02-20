  • Home Home

Resident shares photo of bizarre feature in middle of neighbor's front lawn: 'How tacky'

"A monument to Man's hubris."

by Brianne Nemiroff
An Australian shared their experience of the smell of a plastic palm tree in their neighbor's yard on the r/Landscaping subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A neighborhood walk is supposed to be rejuvenating. It's time to take in fresh air, admire the architecture, say hello to the pups out and about, and smell the seasonal flora along your route. 

But what happens when the smell of wildflowers is replaced by the smell of plastic? An Australian noticed a recently installed plastic tree in their neighbor's yard and shared their experience on the r/Landscaping subreddit. 

"I see your artificial turf and raise you a plastic palm," the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The attached image shows an artificial palm tree that towers over the homeowners' property.

It's no surprise to any gardener that maintaining a garden requires a lot of energy, time, and expense. Unfortunately, many homeowners have switched to plastic alternatives to achieve the same look without the same upkeep. 

But all that will do is increase the levels of microplastics in the air, soil, and water around it. It also never looks like the real thing, no matter how much some homeowners try to talk themselves into it.

A much better solution for a garden that requires less water and reduces both maintenance time and utility bills is a native plant garden or xeriscaping, depending on the climate. 

Native plants boost biodiversity and are adapted to local weather and soil conditions, meaning they require less water and care to thrive. Meanwhile, xeriscaping utilizes rocks and drought-tolerant plants, such as cacti and succulents, offering a low-maintenance solution ideal for areas that receive little summer rainfall. 

To install a native plant garden, homeowners can visit their local nursery for advice on what will be most sustainable and cost-effective in their area.

Redditors were equally appalled and could not believe the size of the fake tree.

"How tacky!" one commenter posted.

"A monument to Man's hubris," another shared.

"Mmmm, the sweet smell of hot plastic on sunny days, and the entertaining color shift as the sun plays with the faux exterior," a third said sarcastically.

Cool Divider