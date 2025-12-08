Gardener stuns with photo of 5-year backyard project: 'Just beautiful'

"It really is very pretty."

The transformations homeowners can make to their yards by switching to more natural alternatives can be truly breathtaking.

On the r/NoLawns subreddit, one user proved this to be the case by sharing an image of their five-year garden makeover.

"Rather than doing everything at once, we build a bit year on year," the OP said.

The image showed their outdoor space flourishing with natural vegetation. They added that for this year, they planned to remove the turf.

Switching from a conventional grass lawn to a more natural lawn comes with a range of benefits for homeowners and the environment.

Native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and other low-maintenance lawn alternatives require far less maintenance than traditional grass. This helps homeowners cut lawn care time and costs, and even a partial replacement can make a difference.

Since native plants have adapted to local climate conditions, they thrive with minimal human support.

Even small steps toward rewilding can make a big impact. A natural lawn creates a much healthier ecosystem for pollinators and native animals. Evidence of this was even seen in the OP's post, as there was a pigeon named Paul swooping into action.

The support of wildlife is critical for the protection of local ecosystems and the human food supply, as birds, bats, bees, butterflies, beetles, flies, and more are responsible for 1 in 3 bites of food.

Commenters marveled at the poster's hard work.

"Congratulations on this. Just beautiful," one user said.

Another chimed in, "It really is very pretty."

As homeowners continue to share success stories such as this one, the movement toward natural lawns and rewilded yards continues to grow.

And as time goes on, these growing efforts to build lush landscapes result in stronger local ecosystems, more resilient yards, and a healthier balance between people and nature.

