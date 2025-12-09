Homeowner shares incredible before-and-after photos of unrecognizable yard transformation: 'Just beautiful'

"Going to show this to my plants for inspiration!"

Many homeowners dream of transforming their yard from a lawn to a flower-strewn paradise, but few actually take that leap.

However, one homeowner on Reddit who took that plunge posted before and after photos of their yard. They noted that people came this year to take photos in front of their house because of all the flowers. The family plants different flowers every spring, so their neighbors expect something new every year.

The homeowner didn't note whether or not they took care to use native plants in their yard, but doing so is even better than simply planting what looks good. Upgrading a yard to native plants can look like planting native grasses, or like rewilding your lawn. Your choices may be dictated by your local homeowners association, which likely has the right to tell you what you can and cannot use in place of grass.

Either way, you'll be providing a better habitat for local wildlife because they have evolved with the natural plants and learned to use and depend on them. Since, according to the United Nations, changes in the climate are making it harder for many species to survive, they can take all the help they can get. One of these changes is that extreme heat events are getting longer, more intense, and more common, per NASA. Many species can't survive these, but they may survive better if they can take refuge in native plants.

Native yards are also easier to grow, because they've evolved to outwit local predators, and they know how to work with the climate. This means you'll have to water and fertilize them less, which is great for both the planet and your bank account. The Redditor mentioned above can inspire you, as can this transformed yard and this upgraded lawn, done on a budget nonetheless.

Other Redditors were excited about the home in the original post.

"Going to show this to my plants for inspiration!" one exclaimed.

"This is totally awesome! I love it!" another added.

"Love all the flowers! Just beautiful," said a third.

