Homeowner shares breathtaking transformation photos 3 years after ripping out blank-slate yard: 'A work of art'

After putting three years of effort into a flourishing garden, one homeowner was eager to show off their results.

"My small garden is in full bloom," said the gardener on their post in r/gardening. "It's a new build property; we moved here only three years ago! It was a blank canvas then. Slowly getting there!"

The photos they attached to the post show an incredibly curated outdoor space full of art and thriving plant life. A small patio is enclosed by trellises, creating a roof and walls out of vibrant pink blossoms. Hanging planters and garden boxes hold at least a dozen more species. The garden is enclosed with flowers on all sides, leaving a tidy patch of grass and a stepping stone path in the middle. A sapling occupies one corner, with a chair placed under it.

"This is a work of art!" said one commenter.

"What a masterpiece!" said another user. "You did a wonderful job with your garden! I love everything!"

Growing a garden like this one has incredible benefits. Not only does it make a house feel more like a home, but it's good for the physical and mental health of the gardener. The plants attract pollinators, which are good for the environment. They're also fun to watch — and so are the birds and small animals, which often follow the bugs into a new space.

Looking for an inexpensive and low-maintenance gardening option? You might want to try rewilding some or all of your space. Planting native plants has all the same benefits as planting a flower garden, but the plants don't need much water or care because they're adapted to thrive in the natural environment in your area. Even a small patch of native species is a great boost to the local biodiversity.

