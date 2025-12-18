Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of garden transformation: 'What a difference'

"Great progress, interested to see how it comes together."

Amateur and professional landscapers alike know the thrill of designing and implementing a garden plan.

One excited Redditor demonstrated their progress since April on the r/GardeningUK subreddit.

What starts as an overgrown mess is gradually transformed into a welcoming space, and a couple of raised beds show the introduction of plant life. The last picture promises more design upgrades to come in the future.

"After years of helping family & friends maintain & develop garden ideas, it's finally time we can do it for ourselves," they said in the caption.

While there was no confirmation provided on the future plans, upgrading the yard or rewilding it with native plants would come with a wide variety of benefits. First and foremost, it saves you money. Native plants use much less water than traditional lawns, saving you money on monthly utility bills. They also require much less maintenance, meaning they drain less time.

They are also great for the environment, and the benefits go beyond just water conservation.





Native plants attract pollinators, the small birds, insects, and mammals that keep ecosystems humming and healthy. Pollinators also support the human food supply, with Pollinator Partnership noting they are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we eat.

Incredibly, even a partial lawn replacement can reap these amazing benefits. There are many great options for those looking to upgrade to a natural lawn. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all great choices that can have your lawn looking like a peaceful paradise.

The latter is a perfect solution for those living in drought-prone areas. Xeriscaping utilizes drought-tolerant plants alongside stones and other landscaping features to create a stunning space that doesn't drain vital water resources.

Commenters on the original post were amazed by the progress.

One said, "What a difference, well done!"

Another added, "Great progress, interested to see how it comes together."

