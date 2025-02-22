Gardener shares stunning progress photo of their unconventional lawn: 'Planting for the future'

A gardener shared a beautiful post on the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening that depicted the immensely stunning native plants across their yard.

The gardener's photo was fittingly coupled with the title "planting for the future," reminding gardeners that native plants are the way to go to solidify sustainability for years to come.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"[This is] beautiful work!" one Redditor expressed in the comment section.

A growing acceptance toward embracing native gardening has overtaken gardening spaces on Reddit and beyond. Publications have heralded native plant gardening as a movement that helps make land "[...]more resilient to a changing climate," as The New York Times mentioned in a piece about native groundkeeping methods in cemeteries across America.

Forbes has gone further in describing the movement where gardeners "don't want hybrid plants that are susceptible to disease; they are conscious of the environment and the low maintenance care that comes with what's natural."

Far and wide, gardens across the globe prove that native gardening is making great strides in balancing ecosystems, conserving water, and reducing bills.

Planting native species means more pollinators necessary for the vitality of one's garden. While pollinators have been on the decline, native gardens are working to bring them back to healthy populations. Rewilding yards also saves tons of water, with some estimates suggesting that you can cut your water usage by half.

Gardeners also spend less time working on their gardens and more time enjoying them, as native plants don't require any upkeep from gas-powered mowers — simply let nature do its thing, naturally.

One benefit that gardeners love is the cost reduction that comes from native plants. Estimates suggest that one could save over $300 a year on your garden after making the switch.

Reddit users had endless praise for the original poster's garden.

"Goals!" one wrote.

"Absolutely beautiful," another said.

