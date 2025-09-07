Gardener shares incredible photos of 'beautiful' backyard: 'A true delight'

A gardener on Reddit wowed fellow landscaping enthusiasts with an array of beautiful snaps of their garden chock-full of native plants.

The images, posted to r/NativePlantGardening, were accompanied by the caption: "The season is winding down, but blooms continue. I'm up to around 95 native flower, grass, and sedge species in this small suburban backyard."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Among the most prized flowers in the garden were the brown-eyed Susan, cardinal flower, and cutleaf coneflower. They are very attractive to pollinators. The cardinal flower is particularly appealing to hummingbirds, which Audubon North Carolina described as a "magnet" for those busy little birds. The cutleaf coneflower is also a cut above when it comes to attracting pollinators and serves as an ideal nursery for the larvae of Marmara auratella moth, according to Grow Native.

As one of the comments asked: "How is your cut leaf coneflower with bees right now? I have a patch that is swarmed with hundreds of bees the past couple weeks. The buzzing is crazy."

Attracting pollinators is just one of the advantages of gardening with native plants. Rewilding a yard with indigenous flora means enjoying a beautiful garden without much maintenance. Because they have adapted to an area over thousands of years, they don't need to use harmful chemicals for pest control or fertilizer. Similarly, they don't use nearly as much water as a grass lawn, so they save money in the long run.

Suffice it to say, the pictures were posted to a receptive audience, and the comments were a blend of enthusiastic support with a touch of envy.

"Goals!!!" one said. "Thank you for sharing your beautiful garden with all of us. Every post is a true delight!" another gushed.

A couple of others were enthused by the beneficial impact the native plants would have on local wildlife. "Pollinator action must be absolutely insane!!!" said one comment. "Beautiful!! I'm sure the wildlife thanks you," added another.

