Gardener shares stunning photos of their unconventional garden thriving: 'I am green with envy'

One homeowner with a garden full of native plants shared incredible sights from their yard this autumn in a recent post on Reddit.

The post, titled "fall in the garden," included several photos of seasonal blossoms, some set against a sunset. "Here's some shots from fall here in my Southeast mainly native plant garden," the original poster said.

The photos include close-ups of goldenrod, asters, and sunflowers, all of which are blooming abundantly and are native to the area.

Growing native plants is a great strategy for a beautiful but low-effort garden. Because they're adapted to the area's growing conditions, they rarely need extra water or care. They'll thrive in the natural soil and rainfall of the area. Plus, native flowers like these attract pollinators, which are beneficial for gardens, farms, and natural ecosystems. Neighbors trying to grow their own food and flowers will be pleased to see the bees and butterflies coming to pay a visit.

Commenters were in love with the gorgeous shots and spent some time trying to identify the specific flowers in the pictures.

"Beautiful garden!" one user said. "I, too, am in the Southeast and about to start a native garden! What are your go-to plants?"

"Look up native Asters (Symphyotrichum), Goldenrods (Solidago), and Sunflowers (Helianthus) species. They are the most important wildflowers for pollinators. I see all three in this photo," another commenter replied. "Most are very easy to grow and care for."

"What kind of aster is that?" a third Redditor asked.

"I don't know, but I am green with envy," another user replied.

The original poster chimed in to identify the asters in the photos. "October Sky Aster!" they said in a comment.

If you want to rewild your yard, you can also look up native plant guides for your area to find ideas.

