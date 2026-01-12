Proud homeowner stuns with images of garden's winter beauty: 'I love my garden in every season'

  • Home Home

"The photo composition was really good."

by Beth Newhart
One Reddit user shared several photos of what their native plant garden looks like during fall and winter months.

When it comes to gardening, spring and summer get most of the attention. But gardens can provide year-round beauty and benefits if you take care of them properly. 

In the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, a user shared several photos of what their native plant garden looks like during fall and winter months. The plants are much smaller and muted in color but still in good shape for the next blooming season. 

"First pic is current, the others are from mid-November," they said. "The lake may be frozen, but the birds have a little oasis here with a heated water source and native coverage. I love my garden in every season!" 

This highlights several good reasons to plant native and tend to your garden throughout the year. Even in the dead of winter, it can offer shelter to wildlife. Keeping as much as you can also means you don't have to start from scratch every spring. 

It's not as hard as you may think to fill your yard with native plants. Just start small with a few species that attract pollinators, or replace sections of your grass with alternatives such as clover and buffalo grass. Before long, you'll build a beautiful garden. 

Even if you don't do it all at once, rewilding your yard can save you time on lawn maintenance and money on water bills and other expenses. Plants native to your area are amazing for the environment, as they encourage biodiversity, support pollinators, and help wildlife survive. 

Commenters loved the autumn and winter vegetation — a reminder of what gardens can provide, even in the offseason. 

"I love your pics! The last might be my favorite," one user said.

"Oh, you have a good eye," another person wrote. "The photo composition was really good."

"Gorgeous!!!!!" someone else exclaimed.

