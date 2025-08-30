Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of front yard transformation: 'Lots of hard work, but it's worth it'

Transforming a yard into a flourishing, native plant-filled garden can be a prolonged process. But for one user in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, a two-year commitment to steady planting and patient care has blossomed into a stunning transformation.

In a post that has gained thousands of upvotes, OP shares before and after photos of their yard and the effect planting native plants has had on it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The first picture shows a yard that is mostly barren of anything other than grass and the occasional tree. There are also massive patches of dead grass and vegetation on either side of OP's walkway.

In the second picture, OP's yard is flourishing with vibrant plants that look to be upwards for four feet tall. The health of OP's grass also looks improved, with it being a much brighter green color in the updated photo.

"Lots of hard work, but it's worth it," OP said in their post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

OP also shared a couple of additional photos in the comment section.

The comment section was buzzing with positive reactions to this stunning transformation.

One user commented, "Looks amazing! Well done!"

Another added, "Absolutely beautiful! I'm working towards something similar with my yard."

This jaw-dropping transformation is a shining example that switching from a monoculture lawn to one with native plants can yield stunning visual results.

But the benefits go far beyond looks. For one, homeowners can significantly cut costs on water bills. Native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping alternatives are all far more water-efficient than traditional turf grass. Over time, that translates into hundreds of dollars saved each year.

On top of the financial benefits, native lawns are low-maintenance compared to standard grass lawns. They require less mowing, fertilizing, and chemical treatments, meaning less time spent on yard work and more time enjoying a healthy outdoor space.



That reduction in inputs also reduces the carbon impact tied to fuel-powered lawn care equipment. Staying on the environment, lawns filled with native plants create habitats for birds, butterflies, and especially pollinators.

If you're ready to follow in OP's footsteps and create a beautiful lawn filled with native plants, check out this guide to start your journey.

