Gardener shares progress photos after transforming front yard: 'It must have been a ton of work'

If you have a traditional monoculture lawn, you may be intimidated by the time and effort required to revert it to its natural state.

However, once the transformation is complete, you'll reap the benefits of significantly reduced maintenance and water requirements while creating a resilient, self-sustaining ecosystem.

One gardener shared with Reddit's r/NativePlantGardening their big payoff after three years of hard work.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP converted the garden from nonnative daylilies, Siberian irises, hostas, and mugwort to native plants suited for Zone 6b in Connecticut.

"It's always abuzz with pollinators, hummingbirds, and dragonflies, and the pond is home to lots of green frogs," the OP shared. "It's my pride and joy."

Though the OP needed to put in substantial work to get the garden growing in its natural condition, it's already paying off in many ways.

When you have a low-maintenance, wild lawn, you save time and money on routine costs. You'll need less water to keep your plants healthy, and you won't have to expose yourself to toxic chemical products to prevent pests and disease.

Meanwhile, a natural lawn will attract beneficial birds, insects, and wildlife, supporting a healthy local ecosystem and encouraging pollination.

Reddit and other social media platforms are wonderful resources for inspiration and motivation to create native plant gardens and wild yards that work in harmony with nature rather than against it.

In other posts, you can see examples of complete yard transformations from grass to clover as well as how to turn desolate dirt into a lush landscape.

Whether you hire a professional or take a DIY approach, embracing the natural lawn movement is an excellent way to address climate-related biodiversity loss in your area.

Users were impressed and shared their feedback in the comments.

"I can't upvote this enough," one wrote. "It looks amazing! It must have been a ton of work!"

"Stunning!" another commented. "So park-like!"

"What I dream of," someone else shared.

