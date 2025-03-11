  • Home Home

Gardener shares incredible before-and-after photos after transforming their lawn: 'You did an incredible job'

"Spring can't come soon enough."

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: Reddit

A beginner gardener wowed Redditors in the r/NativePlantGardening forum after sharing photos of their first large-scale native garden. 

The OP began their native-plant journey in August 2024 and has been counting down the days until June to see what their hard work will look like in full bloom. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I've just been obsessively googling each plant trying to picture them together," wrote the OP. "Spring can't come soon enough."

Come spring, the small buds will hopefully bloom into a variety of vibrant native plants. Some of the plants the OP grew include yarrow, field chickweed, purple coneflower, silvery lupine, switchgrass, and wild blue violet. 

Redditors were impressed with the long list of native plants and discussed their process for starting a native-plant garden. 

"I can't wait to see your year two for inspiration," wrote one user.

"If it was me doing it again I would start all those little plants in a greenhouse till they get bigger and then plant them all like that but good luck and good work!" responded another Redditor

Switching to a native-plant lawn is a great way to add color to your yard while minimizing the time and effort for upkeep. Compared to conventional grass lawns, native plants do not require any trimming from gas-powered lawnmowers, saving you energy and helping the environment

What's more, native plants conserve water and require little to no fertilizers and pesticides, reducing the total cost of yard maintenance. In fact, you can expect to save $225 on water and $100 on fertilizers and pesticides after installing a native-plant lawn. 

Even a partial lawn replacement can reap some of these benefits. Plus, by growing native plants in your yard, you'll also promote the health of the entire local ecosystem. Native plants attract key pollinators, such as butterflies and bees, which are essential for protecting our food supply. 

Redditors continued to share their excitement for the native-plant yard project

"Wow! You did an incredible job!" commented one user. "I can't wait to see progress/growth pics."

