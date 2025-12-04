Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos after turning backyard into 'tropical forest': 'It looks like a paradise now'

The proof keeps coming in: Ditching monoculture and going native is the move for truly transforming your yard.

A Reddit user shared their unbelievable progress with a native lawn on r/Landscaping.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"From monoculture to tropical forest in 5 years," they said, accompanied by photos of their backyard wonderland.

"When we bought our land, it was a dying pineapple field with soil that was depleted and laced with pesticides," the original poster explained. "We worked hard to plant over 200 trees and palms, with 50+ varieties and we now have a beautiful garden that provides sanctuary for a huge variety of local wildlife."

While commenters speculated the gorgeous lawn was in maybe Asia or Latin America, no matter where you live, there are sure to be some awesome native plants ready to improve your yard.

Rewilding your yard is a process that involves swapping out high-maintenance plants, maybe even invasive ones, for native plants found in your environment. As these plants are adept at thriving in your location, they require less maintenance and water, saving you money, and provide an oasis for pollinators that protect the food supply.

Others have taken a stab at native yards with incredible results. Another gardener swapped out a portion of their traditional lawn for some native flora, leading to an adorably alive corner of their yard. Plus, native planters are constantly visited by exciting wildlife, as frogs, foxes, and other animals see their yards as part of the surrounding ecosystem.

In addition to installing native plants, switching to native grass, like clover or buffalo grass, can help you go the extra sustainable, affordable mile in your home lawn care.

Commenters on the Reddit post shared their appreciation for the poster's gorgeous tropical yard.

"This is the definition of Oasis and you did it beautifully!" one user said.

Another added, "Woah, what a transformation! … It looks like a paradise now."

