Proud homeowner shares photos after transforming boring lawn: 'Looks very nice'

A homeowner buzzed with pride on the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening at a new garden project that replaced large portions of a traditional lawn with mulched areas ready for pretty native plants and flowers.

"I sheet mulched and added garden soil, top soil and mulch. I am planning to plant lots of native perennials (coneflower, vervain, joe [pye] weed, milkweed, ostrich and cinnamon ferns, mountain [mint], butterfly weed and petunias) in the spring — starting indoor as seeds and planting in ground in April," they noted.

Though it may seem like harsh terminology, killing a traditional lawn paves the way for a more sustainable, economical yard filled with native flora that requires much less maintenance and resources, saving homeowners both time and money.

And it's a switch that will reap benefits quickly, too.

"It takes about three years for the long roots of native plants to fully establish themselves but they only need water in the first season and rarely require replanting. This means your upfront work will benefit you for years to come," explains Crawford Land Management.

Native gardens also create a safe, nourishing space for pollinators, which in turn protects humans' food supply and the biodiversity of the planet.

It's very easy to do, too. Creating a native garden can be as simple as putting down some cardboard over a grass area and cutting some holes in it to plant seeds. Plants like the ones the OP used are easy to establish with just a handful of seeds.

"Did you know that residential outdoor water use across the United States accounts for nearly 8 billion gallons of water each day, mainly for landscape irrigation? The average U.S. household uses more water outdoors than for showering and washing clothes combined," the EPA explains. Replacing a lawn with more eco-friendly grasses like clover or buffalo grass is another clever, pretty way to move away from the cookie-cutter conventional lawn, also saving money and time on irrigation and effort.

Commenters loved the look of the Redditor's new garden and offered tips on how to care for it.

"Great job! Plan for some paths or stepping stones in the big bed. You want to minimize walking on the soil as much as you can," one suggested.

"If you have any nurseries near you, you can check their clearance section for plants to add now," another recommended.

One person simply said, "Looks very nice."

