  • Home Home

Homeowner shares jaw-dropping before-and-after photos of garden transformation: 'This looks amazing'

"It's my dream to have a garden like this."

by Misty Layne
One Redditor shared before-and-after photos of their yard, which they transformed from a monoculture lawn into a native garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A few years of hard work can really pay off, especially when it comes to gardening. 

One Redditor decided to share the fruits of their labor in the r/GardeningAustralia subreddit, posting several before-and-after photos of their yard, which they transformed from a monoculture lawn into a native garden. 

One Redditor shared before-and-after photos of their yard, which they transformed from a monoculture lawn into a native garden.
Photo Credit: Reddit
One Redditor shared before-and-after photos of their yard, which they transformed from a monoculture lawn into a native garden.
Photo Credit: Reddit

They wrote, "The difference a few years can make! Some before & after shots of our (mostly) native garden."

Other Reddit users loved the changes the original poster made and showered the native garden with praise. 

"This looks amazing!" one person exclaimed before asking for advice on how to do the same with their garden. 

Someone else commented, "It's my dream to have a garden like this."

FROM OUR PARTNER

Spread the holiday glow with 40% off curated plant-based skincare sets

OM Botanicals is known and loved for delivering food-grade skincare formulations that nourish without harsh chemicals — and this holiday season you can spread the glow with 40% off carefully curated gift sets.

Whether you’re gifting wellness seekers, conscious beauty lovers, or just treating yourself, OM delivers full-spectrum herbal extracts, bioavailable vitamins, and microbiome-friendly ingredients crafted in small batches with artisan-level care.

Learn more

The original poster had the right idea in making the switch from a monoculture lawn to one filled with native plants. Not only does their yard look much more beautiful, but this person is also likely saving significantly on their water bill, as native plants require little watering. 

These plants also need little maintenance, which saves the original poster from having to spend time regularly doing yard work. 

Native plants are better able to withstand whatever Mother Nature sends their way; that hardiness ensures they last longer than other plants. Additionally, these plants can help prevent soil erosion, as they can limit water runoff. 

Best of all, native plants attract more wildlife and pollinators to a garden, as the original poster attested in the comments, noting they were seeing more birds and bugs in their yard. Pollinators are vital to protecting our food supplies, so the more around, the better, and wildlife, in general, increases the biodiversity of a lawn. 

If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Making it look better 🌱

Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

Helping pollinators 🐝

No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Admittedly, rewilding your entire lawn can take a lot of time, but you can reap the benefits of native plants even by planting just a handful. Online databases can tell you which plants are native to your area, but you can also start with more common ones, like buffalo grass or clover.

Doing so might also lead to praise for all your hard work. For example, one Redditor saw this garden and said, "This is beautiful. Great work."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x