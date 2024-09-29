Homeowner under fire for sharing image of controversial feature located in neighborhood: 'Welcome to an office park circa 1998'

  • Home Home

by Jeremiah Budin
If you've spent any time on the r/arborists subreddit or any of the various communities dedicated to gardening and plant care, you probably know about mulch volcanoes and why they should be avoided. 

But word of their dangers has apparently not yet reached one homeowner, who inadvertently got their lawn featured in a recent popular post on the subreddit.

An image of the mulch volcano to end all mulch volcanoes was posted by a neighbor, who explained simply, "This mound is in my neighborhood."

Although the mulch volcano pictured here is a tragedy for the tree around which it is piled, everyone on the forum had a great time roasting it — including the original poster, who jokingly tagged the post as NSFW.

Mulch volcanoes refer to the practice of piling mulch high around the base of a tree. Although it is intended to protect the tree trunk, the practice actually often confuses the tree into growing its roots up into the mulch and around the trunk, depriving it of nutrients. 

The tactic can also cause dampness and rot around the base of the trunk, leaving it susceptible to disease and deadly fungi.

The best method for mulching the base of the tree is to use a smaller amount of mulch and to leave the root flare exposed.

Unfortunately, mulch volcanoes are employed by many professional landscapers who seemingly should know better.

The tree enthusiasts of the r/arborists subreddit had many humorous explanations for why the homeowner had chosen to go for one of the single largest mulch volcanoes ever seen.

"There might be a pharaoh underneath this," joked one commenter.

"Welcome to an office park circa 1998!!" wrote another.

"Send them a postcard that their trees will die soon, and a link to this [subreddit]," a third chimed in.

