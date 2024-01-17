Photo of buried fire hydrant sparks safety concerns and disbelief online: ‘Contractor can’t be bothered’

This unfortunately happens quite a lot.

A rookie mistake in gardening and landscaping has become a concerning trend that ironically puts the health of trees and other greenery at risk.

A Redditor posted a prime example on r/arborists, a forum for tree enthusiasts, that had everyone’s eyes rolling.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo reveals a mulch volcano of epic proportions. The entire streetside tree bed overflows with mulch piled so high that it almost covers the bottom half of a fire hydrant.

“Someone really should expose the root flare on that fire hydrant,” the caption read sarcastically.

It’s evidence of what happens when mulching goes wrong, which unfortunately happens quite a lot.

When mulching goes right, it prevents weeds, conserves water, benefits the soil, and protects plants.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

While mulching is important to the development and survival of trees, it can do the exact opposite if it isn’t done correctly.

It is recommended to mulch twice a year: in late spring and early fall. All that is required is a two- to three-inch layer around the base, making sure none of the mulch is piled against the trunk or stem of the plants to avoid rot.

Avoid mulch volcanoes at all costs, and leave the root flare exposed so that the plant is set up for success.

​​Ensuring your trees and plants are healthy is a simple and powerful way to contribute to a cooler, greener planet for future generations.

To the dismay of trees around the world, nobody seemed too surprised by the photo.

One Redditor grumbled, “A classic ‘contractor can’t be bothered to deal with excess mulch so they just apply it as deeply as they can’ situation.”

“‘We have extra mulch. What should we do with it?’” another user commented, clearly frustrated. “‘The dump is super far out of the way. Just dump it all here. No one will notice.’”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.