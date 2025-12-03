Homeowner issues PSA after sharing photo of disturbing discovery inside common appliance: 'Don't forget to do it'

Homeowners new to heat pumps might experience a learning curve with maintenance.

Some connect to the ducts in your home, while some are ductless, also called "mini-splits," that redistribute the air in your home.

They each require different maintenance styles, which can significantly affect their performance if not handled correctly.

The scoop

One Redditor posted an advisory in the r/HeatPumps subreddit reminding heat pump owners to maintain their units.

"PSA: Clean your mini-splits! Those of you with mini-split heads inside the home — clean the insides, if no one has mentioned this to you yet," they said.

"You can pull out the parts and clean them separately, or use a bib/water sprayer device to clean it without disassembling the unit. There are videos online of how to do this. But just don't forget to do it!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The link in the post showed photos of a mini-split with grime buildup due to a lack of maintenance.

How it's helping

Installing a heat pump is a big step and a significant expense toward weatherizing a property, costing roughly $20,000 for the average American home, according to Rewiring America.

While the payoff will eventually be much more than the investment in energy savings, knowing how to regularly maintain an extensive system without a professional is a big money-saver for homeowners.

Heat pumps use far less energy than standard HVAC systems, and when combined with solar panels, you not only use far less energy, but you also generate it.

You can save up to 50% on your household's heating and cooling costs, lower your home's carbon footprint extensively, and bring your utility bills down close to $0.

If you're looking to upgrade, check out TCD's HVAC Explorer. The tool can assist with finding the most affordable system for your needs, and save you up to 50% off your energy bills.

What everyone's saying

The Redditors were grateful for the OP's advice.

"Thanks for this," one user commented. "I've only ever cleaned the filters."

"Agreed!" another said. "Although a self-cleaning unit will push out the time between heavy cleans."

