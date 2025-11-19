Homeowner questions the consumer hype over heat pumps after old HVAC gives out: 'Are your bills less than they were?'

The homeowner received dozens of comments with feedback and advice.

Homeowners are trying to determine the best way to stay warm this winter. One New Yorker wanted to hear feedback before upgrading to a planet-friendly solution.

The homeowner went to the r/HVACadvice subreddit for suggestions after their HVAC system died. The Redditor said that installing a heat pump is an option but wanted opinions from others who already made the leap. Based near New York City, the homeowner said that price is a big factor in their decision.

"Are your bills less than they were?" the Redditor asked.

In response, one commenter said they are happy with their results. They replaced their gas appliances with a heat pump HVAC and water heater.





"My gas bill was half maintenance fees so when I switched to electric only I automatically saved $25 monthly in my municipality," the commenter wrote.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating and cooling is responsible for 43% of a home utility bill. Upgrading your HVAC system is a great way to lower energy bills and help the planet at the same time.

Heat pumps are much more efficient than traditional HVAC systems. If you're looking to upgrade, TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find the right HVAC installer and system for your budget.

The financial benefits that come with heat pumps, like tax credits and long-term savings, are hard to beat. However, many tax credits for home appliance upgrades are expiring at the end of 2025. Upgrading sooner rather than later could be worth thousands of dollars.

As for the Reddit post, the homeowner received dozens of comments with feedback and advice. Reddit users who made the upgrade seemed satisfied with their decision.

"I switched from gas to a cold climate heat pump," one commenter said. "In my utility, gas is uncompetitive, so I save and am more comfortable."

