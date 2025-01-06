  • Home Home

Internet stunned by images of partially renovated mansion: 'That has to be the coldest house that ever existed'

"It'll give you a headache twice: once when you look at it, once when you inevitably slip …"

by Lettecha Johnson
"It'll give you a headache twice: once when you look at it, once when you inevitably slip ..."

Photo Credit: Reddit

This Reddit post under the r/McMansionHell subreddit focuses on a large home renovated by someone obsessed with marble. Based on the photos, at least nine rooms have floors made from this natural stone compared to only two with hardwood. 

The original poster's statement of "the partial renovation only makes it worse" likely refers to those two rooms of hardwood floors. One comment said: "That marble flooring really looks like a** at that scale. It is such a relief to the eye when you get to the wood floor." 

Like wood, marble is natural and highly durable — lasting centuries in some cases. However, with trees, you can plant a new one for each one you cut down.

Humans can't do the same with mined marble, as it's a limited resource that takes hundreds of years to naturally form. Getting marble for use on a floor requires intensive mining that can cause deforestation and heavier use of dirty fuels in production and transport because of its weight. The heavy use of such fuel can add to pollution.

Those who love the look of marble may want to consider more eco-friendly options like terrazzo and sintered stones. These materials contain recycled materials like glass, quarry, or porcelain and don't require heavy mining. 

Another concern with this home design is safety. "It'll give you a headache twice: once when you look at it, once when you inevitably slip and fall and hit your head," warned one commenter. 

The high gloss may look striking when sunlight pours in but offers no traction and is slippery when wet. If the homeowner keeps all that marble, they may want to offset some danger by putting down some large rugs.

Many commenters agree about marble's overuse here.

One person said: "Why would anyone want that much marble??" 

Another person noted, "That has to be the coldest house that ever existed. It could be in a desert and it would feel cold." However, the owner could offset some of that cold by installing heat pumps that are more energy-efficient than burning gas or oil and can provide underfloor heating for marble.

