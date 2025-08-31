Images of concerning trend taking over historic neighborhoods spark outrage: 'This has become such an issue'

Most people expect a little visual harmony on a neighborhood block. Bungalows next to bungalows. Colonials are keeping to their lane. So when a Reddit post showed giant "McMansions" shoved up against modest, older homes, the whiplash was real.

The first photo shows a towering beige mansion right next to a cozy, steep-roofed home that looks like it was built in the 1940s. The contrast is jarring — like someone dropped a luxury hotel beside a storybook cottage.

Posted on the r/McMansionHell subreddit, the thread highlights a growing trend where oversized homes are dropped into traditional neighborhoods, like someone clicked the wrong house in a video game. The result? A mismatch that looks more awkward than modern.

"I read that this has become such an issue in certain parts of the US that new zoning laws have been passed to keep McMansions out of traditional and historic neighborhoods," the post explained.

These new builds don't just stick out — they crowd the lot, tower over neighbors, and raise some real concerns about how we use space and resources. In a lot of cases, they're built right up to the edge of the property line.

And it's not just about appearances. Larger homes like these need more of everything — more heating, more cooling, more materials — all for a building size that's often far beyond what the occupants need. That can make pollution and energy waste worse.

One way to cut back? Solar panels. They're a smart way to offset some of the extra power these homes need. A service such as EnergySage helps homeowners compare quotes from local installers for free and could save them up to $10,000 on installation.

This tension between tradition and overbuilding isn't new. In another story, residents called out a similar build in Texas for being squeezed onto a lot too small for its size. A different post showed how homes in Florida went from modest to massive, changing the entire look — and footprint — of the neighborhood.

As one commenter put it, "I had to stop scrolling after the first two images because I had such a visceral reaction, yikes."

Another added: "It looks photoshopped. But I bet it's legit."

And maybe the most telling: "I'm surprised that the local and state building codes allow them to put in that many windows on the building sides that face the property line. It's a fire separation hazard."

