Commenters disgusted by photos of oversized mansion in neighborhood: 'How do municipalities allow for that?'

Everyone wants to have a lovely, comfortable, and affordable home to live in for themselves or their family. However, sometimes you have to look at a house and just wonder: Is this necessary?

That is often the case with McMansions, or extravagant homes frequently found in rural areas that push the boundaries in terms of what they offer. They usually lack a standout architectural style, are mass-produced, and may be made with poor-quality materials, despite their often large size, simply to ensure they are built. Time is money, as they say.

A user on the r/McMansionHell subreddit recently stumbled upon a curious case: a home in Frisco, Texas, listed for $2.75 million. Quite the price tag, and the photos surely make it stand out from the crowd in this neighborhood.

Not only is it gigantic compared to other houses in the vicinity from an aerial view, but much of the interior is quite well-decked out, based on the picture.

The entire layout is reminiscent of the pre-Great Recession era in terms of its vibe, featuring a large foyer connected to a dining room and kitchen, as well as a separate room with a pool table.

"Looks like they built as much house as they could legally fit on the lot," one user commented, and indeed, McMansions are often built in a way that squeezes them into the lot as tightly as possible.

Pouring a lot of precious materials into only one space can be wasteful and excessive, which is why the property is listed at such a high price in the first place, despite its relatively simple layout. The home's design is simple. It's just huge, and as stated previously, it's far from the only one.

"How do municipalities allow for that footprint to go up to the lot edge?" one user asked in shock at the lot's sheer girth.

