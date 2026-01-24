Photos of bizarre mansion with 'hideous' features spark outrage: 'Someone make it make sense'

"Each room is more gaudy than the last."

If there's one thing that people typically get a kick out of on the Internet, it's criticizing "McMansions." These homes are often joked about in online communities, with people calling out poor design and the "excessiveness" of it all. This house in Sammamish, Washington, is no exception.

In a post to the r/McMansionHell subreddit, one person shared photos of the gigantic home. The slideshow started with the exterior, which looked like a larger version of many typical houses — aside from the three-car garage.

However, the rest of the images in the post showed the home's peculiar design choices. Many rooms had wooden walls, giving the place a rustic feel, but also included antique furniture, a massage chair, and an indoor hot tub.

Meanwhile, another image showed an entertainment room with a "club" vibe, featuring red furniture, track lighting, and speakers.

As entertaining as it may be to judge these homes for their strange interior design, there's an even bigger concern: their negative impact. According to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, McMansions contribute to deforestation, air pollution, and the consumption of dirty fuels.

Forbes reported that nearly 40% of all planet-warming pollution comes from real estate operations and construction. That same pollution can also contribute to human health concerns, such as asthma and breathing problems.

All of this adds up, too. Clearing land and heating and cooling oversized homes are both costly investments. While that may not be a concern for some, it prices out a large portion of the population from even considering such a residence.

In the comment section, another person shared the link to the house's Zillow listing — before someone gave it this renovation. It showed the same large house, but the interior design and decorations were more similar to those of an average home.

People in the comment section had no mercy on the latest style choices.

One wrote, "It's like the grand slam of McMansions … each room is more gaudy than the last."

"[Someone] decided to rent it for vacations, after the worst interior designer in history decorated [it] with the most hideous elements known to mankind?" said another. "Someone make it make sense."

A third commenter quipped, "The outside looks like a motor inn, the inside looks like Versailles sent their furniture to a Maine ski lodge."

