Home buyers shocked after seeing interior of $1.2 million home listing online: 'Literally every design choice was awful'

A "McMansion" that was for sale several months ago caught the eyes of Redditors, who were eager to blast the floor plan, décor, and more as well as speculate about the owner's money-to-taste ratio.

The $1.2 million home in Midland, Texas, included a large gatepost on either side of the driveway … but no gate or fence. That was not all, as the overall collection of photos led one commenter to deem the home was "Chessecake Factory Chic."

"Literally every design choice was awful," the poster wrote.

They and three others compared the house to a funeral home, while one Redditor dropping the perfectly apt "Cheesecake Factory Chic."

A couple of users mocked the Home Depot ceiling fans as "junk" and a supposedly "FABULOUS" chandelier that could be had for $465 on AliExpress.

"And that is the lighting choice for the kitchen?" someone else wondered, referring to a fixture that seemed to feature fluorescent tube lights behind a pair of plastic diffuser screens — what you would find in an endless hospital hallway.

Subjective design choices aside, some under-the-radar comments pointed toward unnecessary wastefulness. Midland is in the oil-rich Permian Basin in West Texas, as one user noted. There's nothing as far as the eye can see, which means the sun bakes everything in sight. A grass yard is going to struggle no matter how much money you can throw at it, and much of this one was "sunburnt."

Alternatives such as clover and buffalo grass can reduce water bills, maintenance costs, and the time it takes to care for a traditional lawn — and also create a haven for pollinators and other wildlife. Native plants boost that effect, though this property could have used any kind of landscaping.

A 6,238-square-foot house could also benefit from a heat pump or two. Air conditioning is expensive — one user predicted a $900 AC bill for this abode — and not nearly as efficient as the new method of cooling and heating that also reduces air pollution. But that's assuming the ultrarich care about making change as much as they like spending money, which seems questionable at times.

