Photo of home in middle of forest sparks backlash: 'I can't stand'

For those who choose to live in their towns because of the proximity to nature, it can hurt deeply to see large acreages of old-growth trees and wildlife habitats cut down for new condos. Even when it's a few acres for a single McMansion, it feels unnecessary to take away natural beauty.

One Redditor shared their pain in the r/McMansionHell subreddit over seeing a new McMansion pop up in their neighborhood and mourned the loss of the trees.

"They cleared out two acres of old growth for this," the OP posted.

The attached image shows a home with a long, elaborate roundabout driveway, a two-car garage, a main house with high ceilings, and a large, manicured lawn. The OP added in a comment that the structure is 3,500 square feet on 2.02 acres. There is only a small fenced-in area in the back, while the majority of the land is open and for show.

McMansions can be frustrating to look at for their obvious lack of character and their higher carbon footprint. These home styles often have high ceilings, which are harder to heat and cool, and are built with lower-quality insulation and materials that are often less eco-friendly. They also end up using a lot of unnecessary land for curb appeal, as grass lawns and long driveways waste land and prioritize cars over wildlife and pollinators.

This property could be more eco-friendly if the McMansion used its extra land for solar panels or a native plant yard, or if it provided space for rescue animals. Adding a greenhouse would also be a great way to lower their carbon footprint and grow food for their neighbors.

The Redditors were equally displeased with the McMansion.

"Sometimes I wish I was rich just so I could buy terrible buildings and land and regrow/nurture the land back to its natural state. Do we need miles of parking lots? No. Build it up and plant a tree," one commenter shared.

Another person replied, "This is how I feel when I go to Florida… acres and acres of swampland destroyed to become hundreds of identical houses crammed next to each other."

A third person agreed, saying, "Just moved from South Florida because I can't stand the cultural wasteland it is. If you love McMansions and driving everywhere, then Florida is great."

