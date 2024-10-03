  • Home Home

Traveler takes matter into their own hands after luggage wheel breaks: 'This should have been the standard from the factory'

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: iStock

In an era of mass production focused on fast turnaround times and chasing trends, consumer goods are now made with cheaper materials at the cost of longevity and durability. We see this phenomenon happening with our clothing, electronics, and even luggage. 

In a viral Reddit post, one traveler shared photos of a DIY luggage repair to r/Anticonsumption, sparking admiration and inspiration across the internet.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Luggage was not cheap, but its wheels were clearly designed to fail, which they did," the original poster wrote. "Eight euros and half an hour of handiwork later: industrial wheels and 8mm diameter bolts. Works better than original."

This upcycle repair is an excellent example of how even expensive items aren't designed to last, perpetuating a cycle of wasteful consumerism. However, the post also demonstrates how cost- and time-efficient it is to fix broken items and make them better than new. 

When you repair items you need and rely on, you save money on buying new pieces while also reducing your personal waste. While many other people would have tossed the broken luggage into the trash, after which it would have likely ended up in a landfill, the original poster made a smart and easy fix to continue using it for many more vacations. 

With a bit of research and effort, you can learn how to fix or repurpose everything from laundry baskets to dishes and much more.

When you no longer need household and travel items, consider sustainable decluttering options such as donating to charity, supporting upcycling organizations including GotSneakers, or making money through corporate swap programs

Reddit users sympathized with the original poster about the poor quality of the luggage wheels and complimented their DIY repair efforts that helped save money and reduce waste. 

"This is awesome to see," one wrote. "So many people I know would just throw the suitcase away and buy a new one." 

Another commented: "This should have been the standard from the factory. I'm guessing it probably cut into profits, though."

Someone else replied, "Way more profits to be had when you design items to fail, so they need to be replaced more often!"

