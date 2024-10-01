Gardener baffled by discovery of menacing insect hiding under leaf: 'They're a foe, not friend'

A home gardener recently turned to Reddit to identify small red bugs infesting a melon plant in their yard — and the insect proved to be a foe, not a friend.

Posting in the r/gardening subreddit, the green-thumbed Reddit user wrote that they recently found small, red, ant-like bugs on the underside of a melon plant in their garden.

They said they tried to use a bug identifier app to identify the "freaky" creatures, but it wasn't helpful. So they asked Reddit for some advice — and the internet delivered.

Many fellow gardeners in the comments identified the crimson crawlers as leaf-footed bugs. The bold red bugs may look striking against a green leaf, but they aren't a welcome sight in any garden.

"They're leaf-footed bugs, and they're a foe, not friend," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter added: "[The bugs will] be out of season soon, but they can take an entire crop while they're here. Do not underestimate them."

According to a University of Florida visual guide, the insects do indeed appear to be immature leaf-footed bugs. The species gets its name from the insect's adult appearance, specifically leaf-like extensions on its legs.

Common in the southern United States, leaf-footed bugs are considered pests. Though the University of Florida says a serious infestation is rare, these bugs can damage a variety of crops — from fruits to vegetables to grains and more.

To prevent the bugs, UF recommends keeping plants "healthy, well-watered, and appropriately spaced." If you do see an infestation, it is likely that destroying the eggs and insects by hand — not with pesticides — would be effective.

Attracting beneficial, native predators such as wasps, flies, assassin bugs, spiders, and birds can also be used as a method of prevention and control, per UF. (Low-maintenance, money-saving rewilded yards may be able to assist in this endeavor.)

One commenter on Reddit recommended spraying the adolescent bugs with soapy water as a means of natural pest control.

Natural forms of pest control are preferred to pesticide interference, as pesticide use negatively impacts the environment by contaminating soil, leaching into waterways, and killing or sickening wildlife.

Pesticides also disrupt vital natural ecosystems, and they can destroy native plant life and harm pollinators that protect our food supply.

Exposure to pesticides is also linked to health issues such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Certain pesticides can also act as endocrine disruptors, interfering with hormonal systems and potentially leading to reproductive problems and developmental issues.

The poster decided on a hand-destroying method, writing in a follow-up post that they "smooshed" them. Now, that's an example of Earth-friendly pest control.

