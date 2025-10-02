Proud homeowner shares photos of innovative stormwater solution in action: 'Your whole setup is so amazing'

A simple piece of landscaping has captured the internet's attention after a homeowner showed how their yard transformed during a heavy rainstorm.

The post, shared on Reddit's r/AustinGardening, shows off a garden swale — a shallow trench designed to capture and absorb or divert rainwater instead of letting it run off or flood the yard. The homeowner posted dramatic before-and-after photos showing the swale filling up like a mini pond, then the water soaking into the soil in a matter of minutes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"We got about five minutes of heavy rain in south Austin," they wrote. "After it passed, the swale had collected quite a bit of water. I took the first pic after a lot of it had already been absorbed, and the second 10 minutes later. All of that water will support the garden now instead of running downhill!"

"Wow!!!! Your whole setup is so amazing," one commenter wrote.

Swales are a powerful tool for eco-friendly yards. By catching rainfall, they reduce flooding, help recharge groundwater, and prevent pollution from washing into local waterways. They also make lawn care cheaper and easier since captured water nourishes plants naturally, lowering household water bills over time.

Experts say incorporating swales into native plant lawns can amplify the benefits of the latter. Native landscaping with clover, buffalo grass, and other drought-resistant species saves money and time on maintenance while lowering water use. Even partially rewilding your yard can create healthier habitats for pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which safeguard much of our food supply.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Commenters pointed out how smart the project was.

"That's really fantastic! It's lovely and functional. And I also learned a new word today," one user said.

Another added, "Really hope this inspires anyone who is in the aquifer recharge zone to build rain gardens."

And a third simply wrote: "That's awesome and inspirational. Thanks for sharing."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.