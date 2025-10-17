Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after building brilliant solution to common yard issue: 'I have been really impressed'

"The bigger question is probably what will come back next year!"

If you live in an area with a lot of rain, then you probably already know all about how annoying a flooded yard can be. Not only can it be an eyesore, but it can be devastating for any plant life on your property.

Fortunately for one homeowner, they opted to plant a rain garden that appeared to be making their life a lot easier.

While posting to r/NativePlantGardening, the homeowner shared a couple of progress pictures of their landscaping project.

"Didn't make much of a dent in the catastrophic rain that Saint Louis got a couple of weeks ago but it at least slowed down/caught some of the rain," they wrote in a comment.

In the post, the homeowner compared the rain garden from its appearance in late May to mid-August. In just a few months, the garden was seemingly able to flourish. Many of the native plants that the original poster cultivated were enjoying their new home.

"Largely everything was happy and flowered except for a lot of the lobelia siphilitica and lobelia cardinalis, which either went dormant from transplant shock or didn't like the soil conditions," the original poster wrote in another comment. "I have been really impressed by the long bloom time of the orange coneflowers I put in the front — they're still going strong after beginning to bloom in mid-August. The bigger question is probably what will come back next year!"

Like many eco-friendly landscaping techniques, rain gardens are designed to become low-maintenance once the selected water-tolerant native plants are established. The plants often require minimal watering, fertilizing, or mowing while also effectively managing excess water collection on the property. This can save you both time and money.

Rain gardens can capture stormwater runoff from roofs, driveways, and other hard surfaces, allowing water to soak into the ground rather than flowing into storm drains. These gardens can reduce flooding, filter pollutants, and provide a perfect habitat for pollinators and other native species.

In the comments section, one user offered up a suggestion for the original poster.

"Carex bebbii would be a good choice for the bottom and Carex brevior on the top of the berm (the lip around the sides). Around the edges, Penn sedge," they wrote. "I tell you this because I care."

