Homeowner stunned after neighbor's trench causes yard to flood for days: 'Call your city'

As his video showed, TikToker Greg Bowman (@accueditorgreg) had a flooded yard every time it rained since his neighbor decided to add a trench without considering where that water would go.

As Greg steps through the lush green yard, you can see and hear water splashing on his feet in the deeply soaked grass. "All the water from the entire neighborhood" comes into his property from the trench and "stays for days."

He sought advice from the online community on how to fix the issue. "My yard is now a swamp. I'm worried it's going to cause major issues. Help!" he wrote. Healthy vegetation offers welcome spots for pollinators while adding oxygen to the environment — here, it's at risk because of misdirected water runoff.

Several commenters mentioned a French drain. "You could run a French drain along the property line and drain off by the road," one said. According to Blue Collar Scholars, retaining walls are the most effective (and expensive) option, followed by French drains, swales, and trench drains for blocking water drainage from another yard.

Greg can peacefully talk to his neighbor and explain the situation so the neighbor can understand they may have damaged the property and have the opportunity to amend the trench. If a peaceful solution isn't possible, the best course may be legal counsel specializing in property law. "Call your city/county. Can't drain your water on a neighbor," one commenter advised.



According to FindLaw, someone in Greg's situation can receive compensation for:

• Repair costs

• Replacement costs for damaged areas

• Hotel costs if a home becomes uninhabitable

• Water damage-related medical bills

Adding soil to adjust the yard level was another suggestion. While creating a natural slope can redirect water, one must be careful not to create another problem that simply ushers water into others' properties. It may be a good idea for Greg to get a professional yard grading assessment before making elevation changes.

Another user suggested creating "a pond and you can thank them for the water." It's possible with suitable soil that can hold water or a liner to prevent leaks. A slow sand filter can clean the runoff before it enters the pond. Doing so can increase biodiversity — hello, frogs and dragonflies — and capture carbon, thereby reducing your home's carbon footprint, per Build with Rise.

