Homeowners hit with warnings after sharing photo of harmful landscaping project: 'This is terrible'

"Appalling that a professional landscaper is responsible for it."

Everyone wants a beautiful yard, but one landscaping trend can cause major issues for your plants and the environment.

A Reddit user shared the following story: "Had professional landscapers install several large evergreens and maples in my yard today, but came home and it looks like they overmulched."

The accompanying photo shows what are known as mulch volcanoes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Could you all confirm these are mulch volcanoes? Just wanted some verification before excavating what we hired professionals to install," the original poster asked in the r/landscaping subreddit.

Mulch volcanoes involve piling mulch against the trunk of a tree in a volcano-like shape.

"Done right, mulch can be a good thing," explains the University of Maryland Extension. "It suppresses weeds, holds moisture, prevents soil compaction, moderates temperature, and improves soil structure when it breaks down."

The issue arises when mulch is piled too high around trees. Mulch volcanoes "hold moisture against the bark, inviting rot, pests, rodents, and disease," according to the University of Maryland Extension.

Other internet users have shared horrific mulch volcanoes, including one outside a shopping center that caused a tree to die and one in someone's yard that resulted in a tree's roots growing into the mulch instead of the soil.

In addition to harming your trees, extra mulch means extra money. By being aware of overmulching, you can keep your plants and wallet happy.

Another option is rewilding your yard. Native plants reduce the cost and time you need to spend on your lawn and can contribute to a thriving local ecosystem. Installing a natural lawn is an environmentally friendly, low-maintenance choice.

Commenters confirmed the OP's fear that he was dealing with a mulch volcano.

"Remove the mulch from the crown pls. It can kill a tree," one said.

Someone else said: "Mulch should be away from the base of the trees, so much so that the root flare is visible. This is terrible for your trees, and appalling that a professional landscaper is responsible for it."

