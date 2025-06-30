Gardener met with backlash after posting photo of manicured lawn: 'Consider replacing it'

One homeowner has been making various changes to improve their lawn. Proud of the progress they've made, the original poster shared a few pictures on the r/LawnCare subreddit.

"Finally getting into better lawn care," they wrote, attaching pictures of the front lawn and the backyard.

The OP listed their lawn care regimen, which includes mowing with an electric EGO mower and hiring a company to lay down fertilizer and broadleaf weed liquid repellent — all of which the OP believes have helped make their lawn "greener."

Some of the more permanent changes to the lawn include adding a small garden and removing and planting new trees.

The attached picture of the front yard shows a young sapling in the middle of a wide landscaping tree ring that is topped off with a layer of stone and contained with plastic landscape edging.

One commenter found the plastic edging unsightly. "That plastic steel edging is so darn ugly. Consider replacing it with unfinished ryerson steel edging."

The OP replied: "Fair enough. I am not a fan of the plastic edging but want to do some brick around it."

Landscape edging helps create boundaries between different areas of the lawn. In this case, the plastic edging served to separate the tree ring from the rest of the lawn and make it easier to ensure lawnmowers don't go beyond that point.

Plastic edging, however, has become notorious in the landscaping community because of its lack of durability. The plastic tends to become brittle, cracks over time, and moves out of place from the expansion and contraction of the soil during freeze and thaw cycles.

Plastic landscape edging may be more affordable initially, but it will cost homeowners more money over time as the edging requires replacement every few years.

As plastic degrades over time, it breaks down into microplastics that leach into the soil. Microplastics in the soil can impact soil nutrient cycling, which affects the plant's ability to absorb essential nutrients from the ground.

Homeowners looking to maintain a healthy yard should steer clear of this material — and landscape edging, in general.

Creating borders with artificial landscape materials can disrupt young, growing trees, particularly those whose root systems have not fully developed. For example, one homeowner found their tree's roots growing between the tiny spaces between the laid-down bricks of their landscape ring.

A healthier alternative for creating landscape rings is to lay down organic mulch options to prevent weeds from taking over and creating a protective barrier against lawn care activities.

Upgrading to a natural lawn with native plants can help reduce the amount of time and money you'll spend on yard work and water bills. Native plants are slower-growing and less water-thirsty than grass species found on most American lawns, which means you can go longer between cuts.

Native lawns also attract important pollinators to the yard that support plant reproduction and help protect the human food supply.

Alternative lawn replacement options that can save you time and money on yard work include buffalo grass and clover, both of which grow slower than other lawn options and are highly drought tolerant.

