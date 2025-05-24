Homeowners seek advice after uncovering bizarre landscaping feature in new yard: 'I'm tempted to pull it'

"It was here when we moved in."

Homeowners frequently turn to Reddit for advice about their landscaping issues, such as plastic garden edging. As many people have found out the hard way, plastic often causes more harm than good in a yard.

One Reddit post to r/landscaping posed the question of whether this type of black edging is necessary or helpful.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"We are starting to do our spring clean up, and every year this hideous plastic edging pops up and we need to bang it back into place," the OP wrote. "It was here when we moved in, so I'm tempted to pull it but afraid it serves some sort of a purpose."

Garden edging may seem like a simple solution for containing plants and separating them from pavement. However, it is notorious for creating maintenance issues and unnecessary expenses while degrading the environment.

Even when appropriately installed, plastic edging materials are often ineffective at preventing plants from spilling out of the garden. This type of garden addition can create tripping hazards for people and create more work for gardeners when they decide to change their plant layouts.

Also, they make mowing and weeding challenging and degrade due to sun, snow, and cold temperatures. Plastic materials leach harmful chemicals into the environment as they gradually break down while inhibiting plant growth.

FROM OUR SPONSOR Get convenient, affordable therapy right from your phone — plus, a week of free counseling This Mental Health Awareness Month, break the barrier with BetterHelp, the world's largest therapy service, with accessible, affordable counseling from licensed, board-accredited therapists you can trust. And it’s 100% online. Get the help you deserve anytime, anywhere, through any device — computer, tablet, or smartphone. In fact, 69% of BetterHelp members reported improved anxiety symptoms after six weeks of therapy. Plus, for a limited time, get your first week of counseling for free. Learn more

Natural lawns that eliminate costly, unnecessary, and harmful plastic additions are better for most yards. When you choose native plants designed to grow where you live, you save money and time on garden maintenance and support the long-term health of your local ecosystem.

Many Reddit users agreed that the OP should remove their plastic garden edging due to its poor installation and harmful effects.

"That edging is supposed to be underground against the bottom part of the brick," one Reddit user commented. "Shouldn't even be visible."

"Mine look like this too, and I have to go around and hammer the spikes back down," another Redditor shared.

"Take it out, and tamp dirt back well afterwards. Should be fine," someone else recommended.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.