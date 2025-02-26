Concerned homeowner seeks advice as danger from neighbor's neglected property bleeds into theirs: 'I would be very hesitant'

"Your yard is literally downhill from all of it."

For all their beauty and novelty, invasive plant species are hazardous to homeowners' personal gardens and pollinators. Native plant species are important to creating a biodiverse ecosystem.

One Redditor took to r/NoLawns for advice on eradicating the invasive plant kudzu.

On this Redditor's neighbor's vacant lot, this hungry vine took space from plants native to the United States. Kudzu has taken over much of the southeast; its feverous and fast-growing nature is bringing it to the Midwest, Northeast, and Oregon as well.

Above a picture of a kudzu-infested plot of land, the Redditor said, "Kudzu on neighbor's empty lot. Even though I don't own the land I'd like to get rid of it. Thoughts on chemical treatments?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Kudzu was introduced to the United States in 1876 for its aesthetics, and between the 1930s and 1950s was used in erosion control efforts. A lack of understanding of the negative aspects of invasive plant species such as decreased biodiversity led to the spread of this Asian plant quickly, giving it the moniker "the vine that ate the south," according to National Geographic.

While this Redditor and other residents should help stop the spread of invasive species like kudzu, chemical treatments for these invaders are detrimental to the ecosystem and areas surrounding the plant site.

"I would be VERY hesitant to use chemicals... Your yard is literally downhill from all of it. After the first rain, all those nice flowers and garden will die," one helpful Redditor advised.

Alternatives to chemical treatments, while sometimes laborious, help protect native plant species from the terrors of invasive ones.

Kudzu specifically is edible. In 2024, a population of goats was brought to the Riverfront Heritage Trail to eat invasive plant species. KSHB reported that Port KC officials said the cleanup process was "safe and efficient," adding the use of harmful chemicals was avoided through the help of these goats.

Another Redditor recommends pulling the plants. "The goal is to find the crowns of the kudzu. Trace the largest roots to where the crowns will most likely be using a pick axe and shovel. Clear the dirt around the crown and remove it with a reciprocating saw," they said.

