Gardener issues PSA about consequences of popular yard plants: 'It's everywhere I turn'

As summer approaches, a user on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit shared an image-based warning about three common and sneaky invasive plants, advising others to be on the lookout.

As the nomenclature suggests, invasive plants are not native to a given ecosystem. Species designated as invasive are known for their aggressive spread as well as for disrupting native flora and fauna, throwing ecosystems out of balance, and causing deadly competition for natural resources.

Known invasive plants are also sold online and in big-box garden centers, neither of which helps to curtail their spread — which may be why the original poster issued their warnings about henbit, creeping Charlie, and purple dead nettle.

A top commenter appeared to be an advocate of native lawns, albeit not in total agreement with all of the content on that related subreddit. "Post this in r/NoLawns too so they stop promoting henbit and deadnettle," the user said.

Commenters discussed their encounters with the three plants featured on the original poster's homemade "wanted" image. "HATE creeping charlie it's just so annoyingly aggressive. The other ones at least die back after spring," a commenter lamented.

"How is Deadnettle so easy to pull and yet it's everywhere I turn," another commented.

"Lucky me I have all three and then some," an unlucky Redditor admitted.

For the most part, the thread focused on best practices for rewilding yards and transitioning to natural lawns slowly and sustainably. Native plant lawns save money and time, lowering water bills and generally requiring less fuss and maintenance than non-native vegetation.

"White clover is extremely good at adding nitrogen to the soil, so in this case it enriches it for the native plants and vegetable bed you plan on growing later and can help them grow," one user began when advising someone in the process of converting their lawn. "I think this use of white clover is great since it is something temporary that actually might benefit your native plants later on, and you plan on replacing it at some point."

