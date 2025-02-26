Disturbed gardener warned after finding 'giant thing' growing in yard: 'It is not your friend'

A Reddit user from Virginia posted photos of a tree they found, asking people in the forum to help identify it. "What's this giant thing?" they asked. It was five feet tall with leaves over a foot wide, and there were no flowers or fruit growing from the tree.

One Redditor identified it as an "Empress tree, Paulownia tomentosa."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters advised speedy removal of this invasive species and warned the OP to get rid of it and its roots immediately or risk losing surrounding vegetation.

Invasive plant species, plants that are transferred to an area where they would not naturally grow, can take over and damage an existing ecosystem. Since they do not have natural predators in the foreign environment, their growth goes unchecked. They spread rapidly and steal natural resources from native plants, which can also affect animals and pollinators in the area, robbing them of the food and shelter they need to survive.

Unfortunately, invasive plants are sometimes sold in areas they don't belong to, and unwitting gardeners introduce them to their yards. Other times, these species are transported by humans or animals accidentally or on purpose. Once they take hold in a garden, they can be difficult to get rid of.

A great way to create a safe, natural ecosystem is to rewild your yard. Rewilding involves planting native plants and letting them do their thing. There is little to no maintenance, so a natural yard saves time and money.

Cost savings can be found in reduced water usage. Rewilding with native plants minimizes the need for water since the vegetation thrives with natural levels of rainfall in that area. Limiting water use also helps preserve natural resources, another win for the planet.

Reliance on pesticides and other chemicals is unnecessary in a native yard. When you rewild your yard, native pollinators aid in plant reproduction and contribute to the health and diversity of plant life. This eliminates the need for toxic chemicals, creating an eco-friendly environment that supports a healthy ecosystem and human life. Plus, you won't need to spend money on chemical treatment, so there are additional cost savings.

Ridding your garden of invasive species is critical to the ecosystem. Redditors agree.

One advised, "You gotta kill it … it is not your friend … it will take over."

"These are horribly invasive trees and should be killed swiftly," another commenter said.

One Redditor simply declared, "Kill that."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.