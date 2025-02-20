  • Home Home

Homeowner frustrated as neighbor's garden menace invades yard: 'I've tried everything'

"It just spread right through."

by Juliette Portala
"It just spread right through."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Neighbors — and their plants — can take some space. Sometimes, too much space.

"My neighbor has invasive morning glory/bind weed and wisteria growing here," one Redditor wrote in a post calling for help from the folks of r/landscaping. "The roots are invading and I've tried everything," they said. "I'm not sure what I can do."

"It just spread right through."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"It just spread right through."
Photo Credit: Reddit

An increasing number of Americans are choosing to replace their high-maintenance lawn with clover, buffalo grass, and native plants, which are best adapted to the local climate and soils.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, some 30% of the water an average American family consumes is used for the outdoors. As a result, switching to a natural or native-plant lawn is an efficient way to reduce your water bills — and spend less time mowing.

Since native plants have adapted to the local environment, they conserve water and don't require much help from fertilizers.

By rewilding your yard, even partially, you are giving pollinator insects a shot at thriving in a healthier ecosystem at a time when their population is witnessing a substantial decline. And if that's not convincing enough, know that pollinators are responsible for one out of three bites of food that we take every day, according to the U.S. National Park Service.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Invasive species, on the other hand, can wreak havoc on your yard and become a major headache to remove. While the Reddit user tried smothering their neighbor's weeds with a great deal of mulch, the invasive plants continued to grow.

"It just spread right through," the OP explained.

Conflicts between neighbors are not rare and, in some cases, can prevent homeowners from creating a climate-friendly garden for themselves. Redditors in the comments section offered potential solutions for resolving the problem.

Should homeowners associations be able to determine what you grow in your garden?

Yes 💯

Only if it impacts your neighbors 🏘️

Depends on what you're growing 🌼

Heck no 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Cut the roots out. They are on your side of the fence, so cut them out," one Reddit user suggested.

Another one proposed using a course of natural remedies like vinegar and boiling water.

"No experience with wisteria, but I LOATHE morning glories," a third Redditor commented. "You will need to be diligent in pulling the seedlings and cutting the seed pods off before they drop," they added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x