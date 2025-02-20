Homeowner frustrated as neighbor's garden menace invades yard: 'I've tried everything'

Neighbors — and their plants — can take some space. Sometimes, too much space.

"My neighbor has invasive morning glory/bind weed and wisteria growing here," one Redditor wrote in a post calling for help from the folks of r/landscaping. "The roots are invading and I've tried everything," they said. "I'm not sure what I can do."

An increasing number of Americans are choosing to replace their high-maintenance lawn with clover, buffalo grass, and native plants, which are best adapted to the local climate and soils.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, some 30% of the water an average American family consumes is used for the outdoors. As a result, switching to a natural or native-plant lawn is an efficient way to reduce your water bills — and spend less time mowing.

Since native plants have adapted to the local environment, they conserve water and don't require much help from fertilizers.

By rewilding your yard, even partially, you are giving pollinator insects a shot at thriving in a healthier ecosystem at a time when their population is witnessing a substantial decline. And if that's not convincing enough, know that pollinators are responsible for one out of three bites of food that we take every day, according to the U.S. National Park Service.

Invasive species, on the other hand, can wreak havoc on your yard and become a major headache to remove. While the Reddit user tried smothering their neighbor's weeds with a great deal of mulch, the invasive plants continued to grow.

"It just spread right through," the OP explained.

Conflicts between neighbors are not rare and, in some cases, can prevent homeowners from creating a climate-friendly garden for themselves. Redditors in the comments section offered potential solutions for resolving the problem.

"Cut the roots out. They are on your side of the fence, so cut them out," one Reddit user suggested.

Another one proposed using a course of natural remedies like vinegar and boiling water.

"No experience with wisteria, but I LOATHE morning glories," a third Redditor commented. "You will need to be diligent in pulling the seedlings and cutting the seed pods off before they drop," they added.

