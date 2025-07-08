Homeowner sparks discussion after sharing interior designer's kitchen remodeling advice: 'I have no regrets'

"When I have mentioned this to friends, they all think I am crazy."

A Reddit user took to the r/homeowners community to ask whether they should replace their gas cooktop with an induction model.

"When I have mentioned this to friends, they all think I am crazy and say why would anyone switch from gas to something else!" the Redditor shared.

What is an induction cooktop?

An induction cooktop uses electromagnetic technology to heat pots and pans directly rather than heating a burner that then transfers heat to the cookware.

The cooktop surface itself stays relatively cool while cooking, with heat generated only in the cookware through magnetic currents. This creates a safer, more efficient cooking surface than traditional gas or electric ranges.

Why is induction cooking safer?

Induction cooking is healthier and safer than gas cooking, which releases pollutants into your home. Gas stoves spew toxic chemicals such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde even when they aren't in use.

Studies have linked gas stove use to increased rates of asthma in kids. Children living in homes with gas stoves have a 42% higher risk of developing asthma symptoms, according to the American Public Health Association.

"I have no regrets making the switch to induction, having combustion equipment in the house is a big risk," commented one homeowner who made the change.

How can induction stoves help you save money?

Induction stoves are an easy and increasingly affordable way to avoid the dangers associated with gas stoves. Because of their energy efficiency, induction stoves cook faster than gas stoves. They're also more cost effective.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range, making the switch more financially feasible. However, these incentives may not be available indefinitely.

President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate these subsidies to reduce federal spending, and the "Big Beautiful Bill" has put that into motion, with these benefits set to end after 2025. Taking advantage of these incentives sooner rather than later could be worth thousands of dollars in total, and again, the induction stove benefit can reach up to $840.

Induction cooktops have also become desirable among homebuyers. Real estate professionals report that potential buyers now view induction cooktops as a premium feature. "My real estate agent friend told me that her buyers love seeing induction cooktops in homes," the original poster shared.

Plug-in induction burners are an excellent alternative for renters or homeowners who can't afford a complete kitchen renovation. These portable units cost around $50 and have the same benefits as built-in models.

If you're hesitant about making the switch, consider trying a single-burner plug-in induction hot plate first. These portable units are useful for cookouts, camping, and tailgates.

